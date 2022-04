Laughter is infectious, even when emanating from just one person. But even catchier is listening to eight people — all known for their unusual laughter — cracking up together in the same room. The hilarious clip below comes from French TV show C'est Mon Choix (It's My Choice), reposted on YouTube circa 2016.

OMG 🤣🤣 This French TV Show invited people with unusual laughs to sit together on stage. Just listen to them 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ldz5vTGBMq — Daniel Zennon (@dzennon) April 15, 2022

Here's the full episode, in French of course: