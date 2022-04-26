Watch this dog paint a flower

Is there anything that dogs can't do? For the past decade, I've been assembling a playlist on YouTube of dogs performing human tasks. At first, the playlist was born out of irony, as I thought I wouldn't find enough content to merit its existence. My playlist started with a dog driving a car and slowly morphed into an impressive array of clips that will hopefully grant me favorability when our canine masters ascend to the throne.

For a while, I thought this video of a dog using a talking floormat to communicate was the pinnacle of my collection, but I've discovered yet another peak. You can watch one of the most adorable dogs ever paint a flower in the video linked above. The amount of brush control the doggo employs is impressive, but I'm more intrigued by how many hours it must've taken for the dog to learn the skill in the first place.