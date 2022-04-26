Woman at Trump rally claims Biden is dead and being portrayed by actors

It's a fact: if you are looking for a very stable genius to tell your what's really happening in the world, look no further than your nearest Trump rally. Here we have a woman who knows that "Biden" is no longer living, and the establishment is using actors to portray the deceased president, including Jim Carrey and James Woods.

From the Good Liars interview:

Good Liars

You think Biden is not alive right now?

Very Stable Genius

No, the guy that's doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up is an actor wearing a mask. I mean, there's several different people playing Joe Biden at this point. And when he fell up the stairs going on the airplane, I myself think that that was Jim Carrey. I've heard that he was one of them.

Good Liars

Wait, wait, wait, wait. You think that Jim Carrey was wearing a mask? And was the acting president —

Very Stable Genius

— and being silly by falling up the stairs three different times. And James Woods also I think is one of the doppelganger mask-wearing people.