Apple launches self-repair service

You broke it, you fix it. After years of wrangling over the right to repair, Apple today launches its self-repair service, offering various tools, manuals and teeny little parts to the public.

The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon. To start the Self Service Repair process, a customer will first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, they can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

Apple seems to be working with a partner to handle the actual business of all this. Someone at Apple might want to give them a hand with the branding!