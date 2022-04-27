GM announces the EV Corvette

The Chevy Corvette is getting an update. Having been some of the most beautiful, and many of the ugliest, sports cars ever made, the 'Vette has always fascinated me. GM has announced that both a plug-in hybrid and an all-electronic model are in the works.

Electric sports cars are not a novelty, and the Corvette will likely be very fast, if it can turn is a whole other question.

NPR:

"We will have an electrified Corvette next year, so it's coming very quick," General Motors President Mark Reuss told CNBC on Monday. An "electrified" Corvette will be available first, with a fully electric Corvette to follow, he said. Reuss didn't go into further details, such as a precise timeline or whether "electrified" means it will be a plug-in hybrid. The traditional Corvette with internal combustion engine will remain available for sale, Reuss acknowledged. Although GM's experience with electric vehicles goes back decades — its late-1990s EV1 was the first mass-produced electric vehicle from a major carmaker — the automaker quickly lost ground to other manufacturers.

I wonder if Chevy will bring back the leaf springs? Certainly, competition in the electric market is heating up.