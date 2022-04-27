Marjorie Taylor Greene says "Satan's controlling the church" because Christians are helping migrants

Leviticus 19:34 says, "The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God."

Buy Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who heed Leviticus 19:34 are doing the devil's work.

"Satan's controlling the church," she told Michael Voris of the creepy far-right Catholic organization Church Militant.

From Right Wing Watch:

"I thought we had a separation of church and state," Greene sighed after Voris complained about Catholic Relief Services and other Christian organizations receiving federal funds to assist in resettlement efforts. "What it is, is Satan's controlling the church," Greene declared. "The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it's not adhering to what the word of God says we're supposed to do and how we're supposed to live." "We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws," she continued. "It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be." Greene then declared that the federal government should cut off foreign aid to nations from which undocumented immigrants are arriving.

It makes you wonder what she thinks of Matthew 25:35 where Jesus says, "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in."