Strange contraption found on New York City bus wasn't a bomb but a kid's science project

David Pescovitz

The bomb squad were dispatched to a New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus depot on Monday night after a cleaning person found a strange contraption on a Staten Island bus. According to authorities, the device included two liquid-filled canisters liquid, wires, and a digital clock. Yikes. Police blocked off the surrounding area while the bomb squad investigated. From the New York Post:

A preliminary investigation indicates it appears to be a discarded science project, according to cops. 

Police did not have additional details about the science project or whoever had left it behind.

image: Matt Gush/Shutterstock.com