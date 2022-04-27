Ta-da! Hear the fascinating history of the Microsoft Windows start-up sounds

The new episode of the excellent Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast is the first in a two-part series on the fascinating history of Microsoft Windows start-up sounds.
Over the years, Microsoft has made at least ten iconic startup sounds for Windows—from the triumphant "Ta-da!" of Windows 3.1, to the ambient chime that Brian Eno crafted for Windows 95, to the orchestral sweep of Windows XP. In this episode, we explore the creation of the classic Windows startup sounds through Windows 7, and what each one says about Microsoft's evolving technology. Featuring former Microsoft Lead UI Designer Jensen Harris and Sound Designer Matthew Bennett.
top image: Andreas Merchel/Shutterstock.com