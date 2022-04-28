Disney just unveiled the first teaser trailer for Avatar 2

For clarity's sake, let me start by saying that the video embedded above doesn't feature the teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. The video discusses how Disney revealed the new teaser trailer at Cinemacon 2022. If anything, treat this article and the video attached to it as a teaser for the teaser trailer. Because let's be honest here, the Avatar franchise needs all of the hype it can muster.

Despite 20th Century Fox- which Disney now owns- greenlighting two sequels for the most successful film of all time, Avatar seemingly disappeared from public discourse outside of news surrounding its continued box office dominance. Lacking the same fan fervor as other Hollywood properties- such as Marvel, Fast and Furious, and Harry Potter- Avatar feels lukewarm compared to the franchises mentioned above. However, Avatar: The Way of Water will be a James Cameron film at the end of the day, practically ensuring that the movie will be a box office juggernaut and a technical masterpiece. The teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will likely debut alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.