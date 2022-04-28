Ghostbusters: Afterlife is getting a sequel

It's been a rough for theGhostbusters franchise. First, the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot became a political lightning rod, with Leslie Jones becoming the target of racist trolls prior to the film's release and a tepid reception from audiences. Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021 was yet another reboot, taking a more meta approach that weaved fan nostalgia for the original film into the plot.

The new Ghostbusters installment had a more traditional, blockbuster action flick feel than the campy, humorous quality of the '80s movies. But it still gained enough attention that it doesn't seem like a risk for Sony to turn it into a franchise.

Well, it turns out that people like their ghostly nostalgia with a little metatextual commentary garnished on the side because Ghostbusters: Afterlife was successful enough to justify a sequel.

The studio also announced plans for another "Ghostbusters" installment, which will serve as a follow-up to 2021's reboot "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" ($200 million globally).

Even though I'm thrilled to have the Ghostbusters franchise back in the public eye, I'm a little miffed that they didn't just make a live-action version of Extreme Ghostbusters. That would've been perfect.