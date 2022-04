I always cringe and get a whole body awful feeling when I see people riding a motorcycle in shorts, flip flops, tee-shirts, and no gloves. This video shows why. ATGATT, please.

I even try to ride with a Helite inflatable vest, but frequently forget because it is big and bulky.

Also, note how the bike righted itself (as they want to do) and rode away from the dude because it couldn't stand someone so aggressively asking for it.