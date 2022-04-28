Kellogg's is selling Eggo 'Galactic Homestyle' Mandalorian Waffles

Leggo my Baby Yoda!
Kellogg's legendary frozen waffle brand Eggo is home to a cross-over waffle from the Star Wars universe: Galactic Homestyle. Perhaps the formulation is different but they look pretty Eggo to me, however, instead of a traditional waffle pattern, Mando-waffles will come imprinted with Mando and Baby Yoda.
This is the whey.
The new Galactic Homestyle flavor features waffles with a griddle imprint of Grogu or The Mandalorian signature helmet. The waffles are also available in three different carton designs. One features The Mandalorian, on Grogu in his little pod, and one that features both The Mandalorian and Grogu together. Each of the boxes comes with limited edition The Mandalorian cards perfect for any Star Was collector,
The new Eggo The Mandalorian Waffles will be available in a 10-pack box with a suggested retail of $3.19 and a 16-pack box with a suggested retail $5.19. They will be available nationwide in the freezer aisle beginning in May.