Kellogg's is selling Eggo 'Galactic Homestyle' Mandalorian Waffles

Leggo my Baby Yoda!

Kellogg's legendary frozen waffle brand Eggo is home to a cross-over waffle from the Star Wars universe: Galactic Homestyle. Perhaps the formulation is different but they look pretty Eggo to me, however, instead of a traditional waffle pattern, Mando-waffles will come imprinted with Mando and Baby Yoda.

This is the whey.

Comic Book: