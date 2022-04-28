Marjorie Taylor Greene so giddy over Musk Twitter sale, she's already planning "roundtable" with Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos

Giddy that Elon Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," is about to own Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene is busy at work "party" planning a roundtable with "all the most brilliant people who have been unjustly banned from Twitter." Her brilliant guest list includes Musk, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Alex Jones. Of course she herself won't qualify to sit in.

"I do invite him to come talk with me in Washington D.C. I'd be happy to put together a roundtable of all the most brilliant people who have been unjustly banned from Twitter," the conspiracy theorist and QAnon Rep. from Georgia says (in the first video below).

"There'd be a lot of people I'd love to invite to this roundtable. I see someone standing behind me right there …" she says, pointing (second video below). "Milo Yiannopoulos. I think he'd be a great person to have there. Alex Jones would be another person. We'll put together a great list of people who have been just, almost deleted from public life."