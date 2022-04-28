My friend Kevin Kelly turned 70 today. Here are 103 bits of wisdom he wishes he had known when he was young

I've known Kevin for over 30 years (ever since he was the editor of The Whole Earth Review) and we've remained friends ever since. (And for the last 10 years, I've been his business partner at Cool Tools Labs, where we write the Recomendo newsletter with Claudia Dawson). Kevin turned 70 today, and to celebrate, he posted 103 bits of wisdom he wishes he had known when he was young.

Here are a few: