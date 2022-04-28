Report concludes Minneapolis cops are racist

Police in Minneapolis 'engaged in a pattern of racism' for at least a decade, according to a state inquiry conducted by Minnesota's civil rights enforcement agency. It's so out of control that cops there are not only violent on the streets, but pouring time and resources into "monitoring" black people outside of criminal investigations and fooling around on social media.

The 72-page report blames a "paramilitary approach to policing" and a culture that is "ineffective at holding officers accountable for misconduct".

It also charges that officers in the department "consistently use racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language and are rarely held accountable" for such misconduct.

Officers also created fake social media accounts to monitor black people "unrelated to criminal activity, without a public safety objective", said the report.