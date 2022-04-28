Reputed Deutsche Bank whistleblower and federal informant found dead

Los Angeles police don't suspect foul play in the death of a reputed whistleblower who "turned over a trove of secret files about Deutsche Bank" to U.S. authorities, reports NBC News.

Valentin Broeksmit, 46, was found dead at Woodrow Wilson high school in Los Angeles.

Broeksmith was the subject of a lengthy New York Times profile in October 2019. The article said he was in possession of "a cache of confidential bank documents that provided a tantalizing glimpse of [Deutsche Bank's] internal workings."

Broeksmith's late father had been a senior executive at Deutsche Bank. His death was ruled a suicide.

Deutsche Bank has been of particular interest to Federal and state investigators because of its less-than-savory connections to the Trumps and other crime families.

From the Times: