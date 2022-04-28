Take look at Greta Gerwig's Barbie

Tinseltown forgets that exploitable nostalgia for childhood doesn't end with toys marketed at boys such as Transformers or G.I. Joe. As popular as My Little Pony and She-Ra television reboots were, it's baffling that live-action versions are not in the offing.

It seems like Mattel and Warner Brothers are aiming to rectify this oversight with Greta Gerwig's new Barbie film. Margot Robbie stars as the titular doctor/hairstylist/chef/congresswoman and toy icon. The film also stars Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and Ryan Goslin as Ken, to name a few.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach, production is currently underway on the Mattel Films and WB project. A first-look image was shared on stage of Robbie in the aforementioned pink convertible, flashing a megawatt smile and donning a polka dot headband behind the wheel.

Even though I'm not attached to Barbie as an IP, Greta Gerwig's mastery behind the camera is more than enough to pique my interest. Too bad the movie releases the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21, 2023.