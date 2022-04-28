This Ingenious Ashtray Is A Functional Piece of Art Designed To Last A Lifetime ￼

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

For the modern cannabis consumer, the quest for the perfect smoking accessories seems never-ending. And as cannabis becomes more fashionable, so does everything you use to smoke it. From lighters to pipes and beyond, smokers have options like never before. That includes ashtrays. Obviously, there's a wide variety available. But most were designed for people who smoke cigarettes, not cannabis. Because of this, these ashtrays look cool while they're empty, but the second you use them, they become a smelly eyesore. However, these issues are a thing of the past with The Ultimate Ashtray by Vessel Brands.

What elevates The Ultimate Ashtray is its one-of-a-kind three-piece nesting design. Each layer provides a specific function designed to eliminate the negative aspects of smoking. It all starts with The Ash's walnut lid. Not only does this lid open to reveal a beautiful concrete ashtray, but it also locks in odors, so people who smoke on the down-low never have to worry if someone drops by unexpectedly. Just place your joint inside the ashtray portion, cover it with the walnut lid, and nobody will ever know you smoke. Plus, you'll never have to worry about this portion of The Ash losing its luster because the design team thought of everything. Thanks to its finish, you can stub out hundreds of joints, and it will stay beautiful.



Next, you'll find The Ash's organizational storage unit beneath the concrete ashtray. Inside it, you can store all of your favorite smoking accessories, including rolling papers, filters, lighters, a small grinder, or even a small container of your favorite flower.

Vessel Brands is best known for designing elegant and stylish smoking accessories for smokers who understand that consuming cannabis is an art form. It's their mission to become the world's leading producer of cannabis consumer technology and accessories. That's why their products are built better, designed smarter, and inspire optimism and happiness.

Most importantly, Vessel Brands knows there's no way to engineer the "perfect" product. But that doesn't stop them from constantly innovating their designs and setting new industry standards. Although perfection may be a myth, Vessel Brands certainly gets close with The Ultimate Ashtray. Choose it today and purchase a functional piece of art made to last a lifetime of cannabis use.