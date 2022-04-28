Yet another discrimination lawsuit aimed at Tesla's Fremont factory

The manager identified in a new lawsuit targeting Tesla's Fremont factory appears to be a real loser. I would have thought that referring to the factory as "the slave house," and telling a black employee he can't stand "black people" would have been grounds for termination.
Perhaps Tesla was protecting his rights of Pedo Guy Speech; where the speech is free if you have a very expensive legal team.
Sometimes the manager at Tesla's electric car factory in Fremont would greet employees with "Welcome to the plantation," and sometimes he would say, "Welcome to the slave house," a lawsuit by a Black employee claims.
The lawsuit filed Friday by a female current Tesla worker follows a slew of other suits against Tesla — including a civil-rights action by the state of California — alleging the company failed to properly respond to widespread racism in its facilities.
…
Pierce further claimed in her suit that when a facility manager noticed she had been assigned to push two carts that were too heavy for one person, and notified her direct supervisors, one of them angrily claimed she had gotten him in trouble, and later made a vulgar comment about not being able to stand Black people.
Her supervisors let non-Black workers swap work stations regularly, but denied her requests to switch stations, and also disciplined her more frequently and severely than they did non-Black workers, the suit alleged.