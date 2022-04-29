A short film about the mobiles of artist Alexander Calder

Alexander Calder was an American artist known for his kinetic sculptures and mobiles. Works of Calder is a 20-minute short film from 1950 by Herbert Matter. It depicts Calder building his mobiles, made out of all types of material, including tin, wood, and wire. The film features beautiful footage of his mobiles moving against a black background, making the sculptures look like they're floating in mid-air. Calder describes being near his mobiles as "having his own private sky".

From the YouTube description: