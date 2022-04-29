Happy birthday, Lars Von Trier

It's a hack observation by now, but life isn't fair. When I was a kid, I would've traded my sister for the amount of Marvel movies we have today. Nowadays, despite my enduring love of superheroes, I'm ready for regular films that don't feature superpowered titans to return.

Don't get me wrong, riding this endless wave of blockbusters is fun and all, but I miss the auteurs and experimental flicks that formerly populated the multiplex. In the 90s, you could throw a rock and hit a brilliant filmmaker with an idiosyncratic style, but finding a brilliant auteur in modernity is more complicated. That's why I love Lars Von Trier.

Without question, Trier is one of the most daring filmmakers in the entire field. My first introduction to his work came via his two-part masterpiece NYMPH()MANIAC. In NYMPH()MANIAC, Trier blurs the lines between pornography and cinema in one of the most disturbing and captivating narratives I've ever witnessed. But, again, that's just my opinion. Part of what makes Trier so interesting is how polarizing his filmography can be, which is something I miss in modern filmmaking. The tentpole blockbusters that rule cinemas today are too inoffensive to be memorable, whereas Trier goes out of his way to make sure you'll never forget his films.

If you've never taken the time to watch a Trier movie, I recommend Dogville starring Paul Bettany and Nicole Kidman. Even if you end up hating the flick, I think it's essential to appreciate artists like Trier while we still have them.