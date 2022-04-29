Obscure psychedelic zine of drawings from 1974 by Lapi

Ubuweb has a fantastic curation of conceptual zines and comics. Today, I looked through Cordel Urban by Lapi AKA Luiz Antônio Pires. This booklet was created in 1974 and contains 56 pages of psychedelic sketches and drawings.

From Ubuweb:

"Description: Luiz Antônio Pires, better known by the pseudonym Lapi, had his first cartoons published in the extinct O Jornal, by the Diários Associados. He also worked for Jornal do Brasil, collaborated with the communist publications Pasquim and Adiante, in addition to creating, in 1973, Cordel Urbano, a booklet that was the size of those little cordel leaflets, only a little fatter, but the role was the same. Lapi was the project leader for urban depollution in Rio, collaborating with paintings in the Rocinha favela, Morro Dona Marta, entrance to the Tunnel Velho, in Copacabana, and at the Hospital Pinel. Lapi died at the age of 60 of a heart attack, in Rio de Janeiro."