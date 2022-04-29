Video: Florida couple screams as bear chases them and their dog up to their house

A Central Florida couple was taking their dachshund on a walk earlier this week when a black bear popped out from behind their next-door neighbor's car and chased them back home. It all happened so fast, they ran ahead of their dog, screaming as they reached their front door. Fortunately their small pooch was able to keep up, even turning around to give the bear— which was a few yards behind him — a parting yip before bolting into the house.

Caught on a security camera, this short clip of them running from their walkway to the front door looks like something from a low-budget horror movie:

Via WESH2

Thumbnail image by Phoenix45photo / shutterstock.com