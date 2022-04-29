Underwater cinematographer and conservationist Nico Zimm was documenting a circle of Tiger Sharks when one of them decided his pocket video camera might be a tasty morsel. Below, see inside at the Shark's mouth and throat before the fish spit out the device.
Video: Shark eats underwater camera and we're treated to a view inside
