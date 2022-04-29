Watch this chilling 5-minute recap of Trump's coup attempt, and the ominous aftermath

The GOP failed in its attempt to overthrow the government in the 2020 presidential election. This five-minute video from Meidas Touch does a good job of showing the orchestrated attempt to reverse the presidential election results. The video concludes with a warning: the GOP has learned from its mistakes and has been working with MAGA loyal state governments to ensure that the next presidential coup attempt is a success.

There is only one party that has been hijacked by extremists. pic.twitter.com/deQYgCrBOv — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) April 29, 2022

Yale historian Timothy Snyder spelled out the GOP fascist takeover plan in July 2021:

The scenario then goes like this. The Republicans win back the House and Senate in 2022, in part thanks to voter suppression. The Republican candidate in 2024 loses the popular vote by several million and the electoral vote by the margin of a few states. State legislatures, claiming fraud, alter the electoral count vote. The House and Senate accept that altered count. The losing candidate becomes the president. We no longer have "democratically elected government." And people are angry. No one is seeking to hide that this is the plan. It is right there out in the open. The prospective Republican candidates for 2024, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley, are all running on a big lie platform. If your platform is that elections do not work, you are saying that you intend to come to power some other way. The big lie is designed not to win an election, but to discredit one. Any candidate who tells it is alienating most Americans, and preparing a minority for a scenario where fraud is claimed. This is just what Trump tried in 2020, and it led to a coup attempt in January 2021. It will be worse in January 2025.

2020 may well have been the last free election in America.