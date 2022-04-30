Conservative politician resigns after being caught watching porn on phone in Parliament

Neil Parish, a Conservative Party MP in the U.K., resigned today after being identified as the porn watcher of Parliament by two women colleagues who endured what he enjoyed. He says it was a "moment of madness" and Boing Boing can confirm that there is indeed a film by that name on xhamster.

He said the first time was accidental after looking at a tractor website, but the second time was deliberate. He was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over the allegations. Two female colleagues claimed they had seen him looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.