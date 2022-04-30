Flip out with book of retro record sleeves

Bob Knetzger

It was Record Store Day last weekend—a great occasion to support your local record store. Vinyl LPs are retro hi-fi audio fun, and the BIG 12" LP sleeve format is also a visual throwback to a different time. The book "Designed for Hi-Fi Living" [Amazon] is a cool collection of vintage record sleeves with detailed notes on the recording artists, cultural references, and guides to the Mid Century Modern furniture used in the photo shoots. The various travel, space age, and "gracious living" themes are a hoot.