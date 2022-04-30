Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction upheld

Ghislaine Maxwell remains a convicted sex trafficker after a court hearing in which she sought to overturn her verdict. But U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan did agree that three conspiracy counts addresssed the same crime and will only receive a single sentence when she goes down for good this summer.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004. … "This legal conclusion in no way calls into question the factual findings made by the jury. Rather, it underscores that the jury unanimously found — three times over — that the Defendant is guilty of conspiring with Epstein to entice, transport, and traffic underage girls for sexual abuse," Nathan wrote.

In upholding his verdict, the judge said a juror's failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was "unfortunate" but had no impact on the conviction.