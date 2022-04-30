Republican lawmaker convicted of raping intern

Aaron von Ehlinger, a former GOP state legislator in Idaho, was convicted Friday of raping a 19-year-old intern working in his office. Ehlinger, 39, faces a minimum sentence of 1 year in jail when get gets sent down on July 28. The AP describes the trial as "dramatic."

Doe testified on the second day of the trial. She haltingly described the moments the alleged assault began, before abruptly leaving the witness stand.

"He tried to put his fingers between my legs and I closed my knees," Doe said. At that, she stood up. "I can't do this," she said, quickly walking out of the courtroom. The judge gave the prosecuting attorneys 10 minutes to find her to determine if she would return and resume her testimony. When she did not, the judge told the jurors they had to "strike (Doe's testimony) from your minds as if it never happened," because the defense could not cross-examine her.