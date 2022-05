'77 Live is my favorite album this week. Les Rallizes Dénudés were a Japanese noise rock band that was formed by Takashi Mizutani in 1967. They have a fantastic sound that is often both melancholy and harsh at the same time. The band played an important part in the development of Avante Garde psychedelic music in Japan. They were active from 1967 to 1988, and then again for a short period between 1993 and 1996 before permanently breaking up. What I would give to have been at one of their shows!