Post an anonymous voicemail on this website for the world to hear

Post Secret Voicemail is a website where you can click through a list of digital cassette tapes to hear voicemails that strangers have left for anyone to hear. Reading a typed-out message can lack certain nuances and a level of intimacy that is only apparent when hearing someone's actual voice. I almost feel as if I'm eavesdropping when on this site since I'm so used to only coming across anonymous messages that exist in a typed-out format. The number to call and leave a message is posted at the top of the site and is +1(877)-379-5745.



From the site: