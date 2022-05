A woman named Natalia Sideserf has an amazing artistic ability to make cakes that look exactly like other things. She makes cakes that look like everyday objects like this incredibly realistic-looking hairbrush cake that even has an edible strand of fake hair on it. My favorite part of the Sideserf Cakes Instagram account is watching the cakes get sliced open. Even though I know I'm just watching cake get sliced, it takes my brain a second to catch up to my eyes.