The chilling sound of Phobos (Mars' moon)

Phobos (Mars' Moon), sings a chilling song as it floats around in space. Satellites have recorded it for us, and you can listen here. The sounds it makes reminds me of one of my favorite musical instruments, the theremin. The sound of Phobos lives up to its name, which means "fear." Fun fact: Phobos is shaped like a potato and is one of the darkest, least reflective objects in the solar system.