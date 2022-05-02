A portable wind turbine that weighs 3 pounds and has its own battery

Canadians Cat Adalay and Rachel Carr created the $325 Shine portable wind turbine, which is about the size of a one-liter water bottle. The crowdfunded effort received $400,000, according to Core 77.
Once set up on its tripod, the 3-pound, 40-watt device automatically rotates towards the wind and starts charging its 5V, 12,000 mAh battery. (Alternatively it can charge your device directly via USB.) The company says that in peak conditions, the Shine Turbine can generate enough juice to charge a smartphone in just 20 minutes.