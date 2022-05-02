Here's an awesome samurai scene from The Raid's Gareth Evans

The Raid series is one of the most visionary martial arts film franchises created in the last 20 years. Focusing on the Indonesian combative art known as Pencak silat, The Raid brought a unique intensity to the world of martial arts cinema. After the second film, director Gareth Evans promised fans a third entry into the franchise. However, after several years, it's starting to look like the explosive series will remain a duology.

While creating The Raid with Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian, Gareth Evans lived in Indonesia- which is also where the film takes place. After moving back to his native Wales, Evans became content to leave The Raid franchise behind as well.

Whether it was a conscious decision or not, moving back to UK felt like a closing chapter on that franchise – we ended the story pretty neatly (I feel) in Part 2. I'm aware there's an interest for it, and genuinely it is incredibly touching to see people still dropping messages my way asking for it. So never say never, but it's unlikely to happen anytime soon. https://web.archive.org/web/20161122183224/http://www.impactonline.co/film/12859-gareth-evans-apostle/

Since it looks like we're not going to get another installment of Evan's dynamic fight sequences any time soon, this short film he created in 2016 will have to serve as our last glimpse at his stunning work in the world of martial arts filmmaking. The clip featured above is short but masterful in its execution.