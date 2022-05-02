Watch: Trump tells a crowd he endorsed a candidate who does not exist

In April, Donald Trump endorsed Hillbilly Elegy author and Ohio's Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. Two weeks later he couldn't remember the gentleman's name.

Speaking at a rally over the weekend, Trump said, "We've endorsed Dr. Oz, we've endorsed …" He then paused and whipped his head toward the red-capped crowd for help. "JP, right? JD Mandel. And he's doing great." Of course no such candidate exists.

But Republican Josh Mandel, JD Vance's opponent in the primary race, must have appreciated Trump's confused state.