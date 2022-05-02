Woman tried to drive her SUV down a flight of stairs because her GPS told her to

A 26-year-old woman in Portland, Maine says she was just following her GPS when she drove her SUV into the police station's garage, across the city's "pedestrian plaza," and then down a flight of stairs to get back onto a street.

But the Portland Maine Police Department sees it differently, blaming her haphazard driving on "her excessive blood alcohol level."

Either way, her GPS did good: her banged up SUV got stuck on the stairs, ending a joyride that could have caused serious damage.

From WLTX News19: