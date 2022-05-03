Driver of "pedal pub" — or party bike — charged with DUI after crashing with 15 passengers

The driver of an electric "pedal pub" — a mini bar on wheels where passengers drink and pedal — was charged with a DUI after a crash that injured all 15 passengers in Atlanta on Saturday (video below). The intoxicated driver — who is not supposed to nip on the job — tried to round a corner but tipped the party bike in the process, sending everyone on board to the hospital.

From CNN:

Party bikes, sometimes called pedal pubs or pedal bars, are mini bars on wheels that tour around cities. They are part electric, controlled by a driver at the front, and partly powered by passengers who pedal as they drink at the "bar."

The preliminary investigation found there were 15 people on the bike. All 15 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two of the passengers suffered critical injuries and three others were in serious condition, Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McClain told CNN affiliate WXIA.