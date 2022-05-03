Fantastical demon drawings from 1565

The Drolatic Dreams of Pantagruel is a collection of 120 demonic woodcuts from 1565. These awesome, grotesque characters are reminiscent of Hieronymus Bosch's surreal art. Many of the goblins and spooks in the series are dressed up in fancy outfits and are posing in comedic ways. It's widely believed that François Desprez, a French engraver and illustrator drew these, but we don't know for sure. The artist clearly had an outstanding imagination and a sense of humor, too.

Watch: The Demon Doodles of 1565

From the YouTube description:

The Drolatic Dreams of Pantagruel is a collection of 120 bizarre "demon doodles". Many of these monsters are comical, striking absurd and amusing poses. Others are a little more disturbing, with unnerving expressions and emotionless hollow faces. These sketches are so fantastically bizarre: they tap into the disturbing art of Hieronymous Bosch, and the grotesque monsters from medieval manuscripts.

Curiously, there are no words to accompany these drawings, so we are left to guess their meaning. I suspect that beneath these whimsical sketches lie hidden messages that poke fun at the powers that be. From hidden jokes at the expense of the nobility and the Catholic church. Whilst I have attempted to explain the meaning of some, I'm at a loss for words with most of the others… but it's fun to guess!

