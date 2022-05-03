Kindle finally supports ePub but will kill MOBI

You will no longer have to use a 3rd party website to convert your ePub to something Kindle can read. This change has happened already, however soon, MOBI, which is a format many sites handily converted ePubs into for sideloading to a Kindle, will be disabled for new uploads. Your previously uploaded MOBI files will still work.

I have never had good luck with books converted by Amazon looking right, however, external conversion sites were wonderful.

Ars Technica: