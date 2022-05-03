Say hello to "Tropicana Crunch"

There's been a debate that has engulfed the world of breakfast cereal for decades. You can boil the entire clash of perspectives down to one question: do you pour cereal before the milk or after? Now, obviously, the answer is purely subjective. If you want a bowl of cereal that tastes delicious and retains its crunch, you go with the former. And if devouring mushy slop is your preference, you opt for the latter.

Even though the battle between the two camps has been fierce, both sides developed a mutual admiration for the other. I would be remiss to call the shaky truce peaceful, but it was a truce nonetheless. Now, there's a new agent of chaos that aims to tear the delicate peace we spent years brokering asunder. Earlier this week, Tropicana unveiled a new cereal that's designed to take orange juice as opposed to milk. May God have mercy on us all.