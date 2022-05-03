Spoiler warning: here are some Dr. Strange 2 leaks

Alright, so before we go any further, I'm going to issue a spoiler warning. If you're looking to go into Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness completely blind, I beg you to stop reading now. Is that everyone? Coo, then let's continue.

Viewers knew from the title alone that Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be bursting with cameos and debuts. Once the first trailer for the film hit, the suspicions of MCU loyalists were confirmed as the trailer was replete with several appearances from beloved characters such as America Chavez and Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

Ever since Marvel regained control of the X-Men and Fantastic Four from 20th Century Fox, fans began to speculate how and when these properties would work themselves into the MCU fray. Thanks to a leak from the film that hit the net this weekend, we can now essentially confirm that Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the movie that introduces the former Fox films.

In a screenshot from the film, fans got their first glimpse of John Krasinski as Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt have been the front runners in several fan casts for Reed Richards and Sue Storm for years. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts recently deciding to leave Marvel's impending Fantastic Four film, many fans are starting to wonder if Krasinski will step in to replace him.

In addition to Reed Richards, the screenshot seemingly features Black Bolt from the Inhumans television show as well. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.