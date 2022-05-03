The Fable app is the modern book club

Remember when we used to say "BRB" when stepping "AFK"? Now that we all carry a keyboard in our pocket thanks to mobile phones, no one is ever "AFK," and "BRB" is a memory. As the singularity continues to approach, our lives and affairs have become increasingly entangled in the digital world. If you can do it in real life, there's an app that does it digitally. And for the logophile contingent amongst us, that's where the Fable app comes into play.

Fable is a fantastic app that allows you to join book clubs and engage in discussions with other members. There are tons of clubs available, with some being spearheaded by celebrities that curate a list of their favorite works.

Fable also provides readers with access to an ever-expanding library of books available on the app. If you feel like you're too busy to join a book club in real life(or IRL), Fable is an excellent service.