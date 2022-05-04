Check out this stealth trailer for Idiocracy 2 — oh wait, it's real

This video of MAGA rapper J.R. Majewski is not a trailer for an Idiocracy sequel. It's a campaign video by and for the GOP congressional nominee for Ohio's District 9.

In 2021, Majewski turned his lawn into a giant mural of Trump's face. According to Newsweek, he "has received several endorsements, including from conservative political consultant and author Roger Stone and Republican Representative Paul Gosar, who was censured last year for sharing a violent meme about Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."

MAGA rapper @JRMajewski is the GOP nominee for (OH-09).



He should not be allowed within 500 feet of the U.S. Capitol.



Or a recording studio. pic.twitter.com/MPdw0Qi3cO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) May 4, 2022

(Front page image by Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com)