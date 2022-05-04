"Fake" YouTube welding videos denounced

Forget deepfakes. Plain old fakes are still in business: videos cleverly edited or manipulated to give a false impression to viewers. Welding is one of the genres thusly afflicted, and here The Fabrication Series explains how it's cooked—and how MIG welding works in the first place, so you understand what the fakers are up to with those videos appearing to show them welding with a line of cold, quick, precise dots.

