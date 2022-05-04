I enjoyed reading "We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep"

Andrew Kelly Stewart's We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep is a satisfying run at the "we haven't seen the surface in forever, let us assume nothing up there has changed" post-nuclear war dystopian fiction novels I enjoy so much. Stewart absolutely kills it.

Stewart's novella captures the feeling of being on a decaying nuclear submarine manned by a skeleton crew that lacks the proper training or resources to keep it going. The story could really not go too many directions, they are after all are where they are, but the characters, setting, and pace keep story tugging at your heart.

We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep via Amazon