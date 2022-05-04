Simone Giertz announces a product development company

We've been covering the crazy creations of maker-humorist Simone Giertz since the very beginning. As she points out in this new video, announcing her new company, Yetch, for years people have been responding to her funny inventions with the "Take my money" meme. So, she is now prepared to do just that. She has put together a small development team and will be releasing products based on her ideas.

The first of her offerings include screw head and screw driver rings and an all-white puzzle that comes with a piece missing.

I'm so looking forward to what other craziness she brings to market. I already want one of the screw driver rings.

Image: Screengrab