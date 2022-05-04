The unparalleled bug art of John Hampson

John Hampson (1836-1923) was an artist who "painted" with an unconventional medium: bugs. Hampson's total body of work includes 11 pieces, each of which took years to complete. He spent decades catching, pinning, and gluing bugs down to create intricate patterns and images. Each of Hampson's images contains 6,300 to over 13,500 insects. Hampson even decorated all of the frames with colorful beetles and flies.

His art now lives at the Fairbanks Museum in Vermont, so check it out if you're in the area.

(Front page image by Alex Alderic Jero/Shutterstock.com)