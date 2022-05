Republican Joe Blystone, one of the losers in yesterday's Ohio primary race for governor, told Good Liars Jason Selvig he thinks the earth is just 6,000 years old. And on the topic of Covid, we should be following "real scientific data, which we are not receiving." And by real scientific data, he means the science that tells us dinosaurs — which roamed the earth 66 million to 252 million years ago — were on Noah's Ark. Somehow the math just doesn't add up.