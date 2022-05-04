Woman stole jacket artwork hanging in Paris museum, had it altered to fit

Artist Oriol Vilanova's "Old Masters" (2017) artwork consists of a blue work jacket with flea market postcards filling the pockets. Currently on display in Paris's Musée Picasso, the artwork so captivated a 72-year-old woman that she took it home with her and had the sleeves shortened to better fit when she wore it. From Artnet:

Upon returning to the museum to revisit the show a few days later, the woman—who had been captured on surveillance camera putting the jacket into her bag—was arrested by the police, who happened to be at the museum looking for evidence.

While in custody, the retiree—who was reportedly "passionate" about art, according to Le Parisien—immediately confessed to stealing the jacket but claimed not to have realized it was an artwork[…]

After a few hours of interrogation, the public prosecutor's office let the woman off with a warning and dropped the case.